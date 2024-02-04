Baker Hughes’ (BKR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.
BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.44.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
