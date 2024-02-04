Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives $25.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $7,439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

BMRC opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $302.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.