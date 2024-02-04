Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

