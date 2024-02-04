Barclays PLC Acquires 220,868 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

