Barclays PLC Acquires 32,584 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.46 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

