Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

