Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $35,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

ZM opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,713. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.