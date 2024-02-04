Barclays PLC Has $30.39 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $30,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,227,872 shares of company stock valued at $171,779,505. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

