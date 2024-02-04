Barclays PLC Has $30.79 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $30,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in STERIS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

NYSE STE opened at $222.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

