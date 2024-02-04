Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $31,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

