Barclays PLC Purchases 266,300 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.7 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.