Barclays PLC Purchases 285,383 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,462,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,383 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in News were worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in News by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

News Trading Down 0.3 %

News stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

