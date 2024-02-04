Barclays PLC Purchases 4,876 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 442,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 111,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 318,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.