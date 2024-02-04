Barclays PLC Purchases 492,032 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

