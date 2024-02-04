Barclays PLC Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $31,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

