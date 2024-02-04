Barclays PLC Sells 1,045,362 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,362 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

