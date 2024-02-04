Barclays PLC Sells 661,424 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $33.46 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

