Barclays PLC Sells 95,238 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 95,238 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $196,972,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

