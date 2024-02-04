Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTE

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.8089669 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.