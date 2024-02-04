Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

BELFB stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $866.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 in the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

