Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $697,110.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

