Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $697,110.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.