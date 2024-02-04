Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $697,110.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.