Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

