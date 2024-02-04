Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 54,322 shares.The stock last traded at $12.78 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.05 million, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

