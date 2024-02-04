BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

