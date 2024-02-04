BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
