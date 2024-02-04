Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 12439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of C$117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4303001 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

