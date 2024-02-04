bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $6.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of BLUE opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

