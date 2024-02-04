Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 23,587,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,151,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Bluejay Mining

In other news, insider Roderick McIllree bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($127,129.42). 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

