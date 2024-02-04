BMO Capital Markets Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $450.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $397.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Shares of META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

