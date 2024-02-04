Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.50

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$300.50 and last traded at C$300.00, with a volume of 19344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$297.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$290.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$276.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$254.60. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 8.5029923 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

