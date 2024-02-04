Brian A. Shepherd Sells 637 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

ROK opened at $268.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,822,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

