Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Target Price at C$7.72

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.87.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65. Insiders sold 72,767 shares of company stock valued at $470,222 in the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

