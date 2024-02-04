Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Price Target at C$6.71

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the zero analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

FSZ stock opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.83. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$627.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

