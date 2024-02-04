Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 273,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRP opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

