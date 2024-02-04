Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $13.56

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGNI

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnite by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Magnite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnite by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.