Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $13.94

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,296.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,296.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

