Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price at $14.38

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.
Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDMY
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 228,241 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Udemy Stock Performance
UDMY stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.32.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Udemy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.