Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price at $14.38

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Udemy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDMY

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $56,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,903.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,616. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 228,241 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.32.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.