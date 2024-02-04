Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
ALYA stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
