Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

ALYA stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alithya Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

