Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.39 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.