Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

