Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.97. 5,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136,134% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 8.3 %

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.