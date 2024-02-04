Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.97. 5,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136,134% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas Stock Up 8.3 %
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.