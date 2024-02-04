Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.26 and a twelve month high of $301.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

