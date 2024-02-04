Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CPT opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.