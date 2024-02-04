Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
