Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $94.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

CNQ stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 147,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 110,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.