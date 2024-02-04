Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $62.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

NASDAQ NXT opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,414,000 after buying an additional 211,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.