Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $150.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

