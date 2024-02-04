Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

CTLT stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

