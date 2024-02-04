Catherine Kniker Sells 85 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Kniker sold 85 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total value of $15,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catherine Kniker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14.

PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $185.07.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

