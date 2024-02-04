Cercano Management LLC Acquires 238,453 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4,769.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,453 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

