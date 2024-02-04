Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of CIA opened at C$7.32 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

